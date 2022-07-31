Dr. Velez-Aldahondo has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Victor Velez-Aldahondo, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Victor Velez-Aldahondo, MD
Dr. Victor Velez-Aldahondo, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Fort Lauderdale, FL. They graduated from Central University of The Caribbean / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Holy Cross Hospital.
Dr. Velez-Aldahondo's Office Locations
Holy Cross Emergency Physicians PA4725 N Federal Hwy, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33308 Directions (954) 414-9750
Hospital Affiliations
- Holy Cross Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Velez is very thorough and takes the time to explain in detail, when needed your situation. He is very caring and reassuring. I'm glad I found him and highly recommends him if you're in need of a Neurologist.
About Dr. Victor Velez-Aldahondo, MD
- Neurology
- English
- 1912223413
Education & Certifications
- Central University of The Caribbean / School of Medicine
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Velez-Aldahondo accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Velez-Aldahondo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Velez-Aldahondo has seen patients for Gait Abnormality, Difficulty With Walking and All Headaches (incl. Migraine), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Velez-Aldahondo on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Velez-Aldahondo. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Velez-Aldahondo.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Velez-Aldahondo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Velez-Aldahondo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.