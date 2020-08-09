Dr. Victor Williams, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Williams is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Victor Williams, MD
Overview of Dr. Victor Williams, MD
Dr. Victor Williams, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Bridgeton, MO. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Med Coll of WI and is affiliated with SSM Health DePaul Hospital - St. Louis and SSM Health St. Joseph Hospital - St. Charles.
Dr. Williams works at
Dr. Williams' Office Locations
-
1
SSM Health Neurosciences12266 De Paul Dr Ste 100, Bridgeton, MO 63044 Directions (314) 738-2770Monday7:30am - 4:30pmTuesday7:30am - 4:30pmWednesday7:30am - 4:30pmThursday7:30am - 4:30pmFriday7:30am - 3:00pm
-
2
SSM Health Medical Group330 1st Capitol Dr Ste 440, Saint Charles, MO 63301 Directions (636) 946-3670
Hospital Affiliations
- SSM Health DePaul Hospital - St. Louis
- SSM Health St. Joseph Hospital - St. Charles
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Williams?
Dr. Williams was fantastic. He was straight to the point, and very patient with my many questions. My husband had emergency surgery for a brain bleed. He made a very scary, stressful situation much easier to deal with. Thank you Dr. William's.
About Dr. Victor Williams, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 22 years of experience
- English
- 1942322821
Education & Certifications
- University of California, Los Angeles
- University of Arkansas College of Medicine
- Med Coll of WI
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Williams has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Williams accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Williams has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Williams works at
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Williams. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Williams.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Williams, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Williams appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.