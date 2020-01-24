Overview

Dr. Victor Witten, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Frederick, MD. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 46 years of experience. They graduated from Vilnius V Kapsukas State University and is affiliated with Adventist Healthcare Shady Grove Medical Center.



Dr. Witten works at Capital Digestive Care in Frederick, MD with other offices in Rockville, MD and Ijamsville, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Gastritis, Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis and Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.