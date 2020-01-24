See All Gastroenterologists in Frederick, MD
Dr. Victor Witten, MD

Gastroenterology
3.6 (23)
Accepting new patients
46 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Victor Witten, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Frederick, MD. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 46 years of experience. They graduated from Vilnius V Kapsukas State University and is affiliated with Adventist Healthcare Shady Grove Medical Center.

Dr. Witten works at Capital Digestive Care in Frederick, MD with other offices in Rockville, MD and Ijamsville, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Gastritis, Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis and Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Capital Digestive Care - Frederick
    56 Thomas Johnson Dr Ste 110, Frederick, MD 21702 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (301) 810-5252
    Wednesday
    8:15am - 12:00pm
  2. 2
    Birns, Gloger & Witten, MD
    9711 Medical Center Dr Ste 308, Rockville, MD 20850 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (301) 251-1244
  3. 3
    Capital Digestive Care
    3280 Urbana Pike Ste 101, Ijamsville, MD 21754 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (301) 810-5252

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Adventist Healthcare Shady Grove Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Diverticulosis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Gastroparesis Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
Esophageal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gas-Bloat Syndrome Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B - Immune Response Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Impedance Testing Chevron Icon
Indigestion Chevron Icon
Unexplained Weight Loss Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Viral Hepatitis Chevron Icon
Wireless pH Testing Chevron Icon
Abdominal Disorders Chevron Icon
Acid Reflux Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Anal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Biliary Atresia Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Celiac Disease Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Cholelithiasis Chevron Icon
Cirrhosis Chevron Icon
Colitis Chevron Icon
Colon Cancer Chevron Icon
Colon Disorders Chevron Icon
Colon Polyp Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis Chevron Icon
Diverticulosis Chevron Icon
Duodenal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Duodenitis Chevron Icon
Enteritis Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Esophageal Diseases Chevron Icon
Esophageal Motility Disorders Chevron Icon
Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gastroenterology Procedures Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Bleeding Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Malabsorption Chevron Icon
Heartburn Chevron Icon
Helicobacter Pylori Gastrointestinal Tract Infection Chevron Icon
Hemochromatosis Chevron Icon
Hepatitis Chevron Icon
Hepatitis C Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Irritable Bowel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Lactose Intolerance Chevron Icon
Liver Damage from Alcohol Chevron Icon
Malnutrition Chevron Icon
Mesenteric Lymphadenitis Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease Chevron Icon
Non-Neonatal Jaundice Chevron Icon
Pancreatitis Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Reflux Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Stomach Diseases Chevron Icon
Ulcer Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
Viral Enteritis Chevron Icon
Viral Infection Chevron Icon
Vomiting Disorders Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Elderplan
    • First Health
    • Kaiser Permanente
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 23 ratings
    Patient Ratings (23)
    5 Star
    (15)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (8)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Victor Witten, MD

    • Gastroenterology
    Years of Experience
    • 46 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Lithuanian
    NPI Number
    • 1225026172
    Education & Certifications

    • Wash Hospital Center
    Residency
    • Vamc Georgetown University
    Medical Education
    • Vilnius V Kapsukas State University
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Victor Witten, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Witten is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Witten has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Witten has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Witten has seen patients for Gastritis, Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis and Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Witten on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    23 patients have reviewed Dr. Witten. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Witten.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Witten, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Witten appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

