Overview

Dr. Victor Yang, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Northwestern U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center, Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital, Memorial Hermann Southwest Hospital and Saint Joseph Medical Center.



Dr. Yang works at Erik P Shultz MD Pllc in Houston, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Reflux Esophagitis, Esophagitis and Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.