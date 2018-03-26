Dr. Victor Yang, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Yang is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Victor Yang, MD
Overview
Dr. Victor Yang, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Northwestern U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center, Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital, Memorial Hermann Southwest Hospital and Saint Joseph Medical Center.
Locations
Locations
Erik P Shultz MD Pllc7737 Southwest Fwy Ste 950, Houston, TX 77074 Directions (832) 968-7441
Hany H Ahmed MD PA1919 North Loop W Ste 299, Houston, TX 77008 Directions (713) 955-7345
Sys Uap Anesthesia Pllc1631 North Loop W Ste 300, Houston, TX 77008 Directions (713) 343-1080
Hospital Affiliations
- Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center
- Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital
- Memorial Hermann Southwest Hospital
- Saint Joseph Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Yang is a caring doctor. He knows what to do. He speaks your language. Ease to understand his procedure and follow up with him or his office staffs are friendly as well. Wait time is reasonable and I understand. I was referred to him by other doctors. He is one of the professionals if you consult with him. He cured my chronic disease which I had endured for over 20 years. Thank you Dr. Yang! I won't give 5 star because nothing is perfect.
About Dr. Victor Yang, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 39 years of experience
- English, Chinese and Spanish
- 1023004470
Education & Certifications
- Baylor
- Baylor
- Baylor
- Northwestern U, School of Medicine
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Yang has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Yang accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Yang has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Yang has seen patients for Reflux Esophagitis, Esophagitis and Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Yang on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Yang speaks Chinese and Spanish.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Yang. The overall rating for this provider is 2.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Yang.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Yang, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Yang appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.