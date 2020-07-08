Overview of Dr. Victor Ylagan, MD

Dr. Victor Ylagan, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Middlebury, CT. They specialize in Neurology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from University of The East / Ramon Magsaysay Memorial Medical Center and is affiliated with Danbury Hospital.



Dr. Ylagan works at Alliance Medical Grp Neurology in Middlebury, CT with other offices in Danbury, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Headache, All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Essential Tremor along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.