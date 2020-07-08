Dr. Victor Ylagan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ylagan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Victor Ylagan, MD
Overview of Dr. Victor Ylagan, MD
Dr. Victor Ylagan, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Middlebury, CT. They specialize in Neurology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from University of The East / Ramon Magsaysay Memorial Medical Center and is affiliated with Danbury Hospital.

Dr. Ylagan's Office Locations
Middlebury - Geriatrics1625 Straits Tpke Ste 304A, Middlebury, CT 06762 Directions (203) 568-2959
Danbury Neurologic Associates85 Osborne St, Danbury, CT 06810 Directions (203) 744-2799
Danbury Hospital70 Main St, Danbury, CT 06810 Directions (203) 739-6999
Hospital Affiliations
- Danbury Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I went for an EMG test on my wrists. The office was clean, receptionists were pleasant. Dr. Ylagan, greeted me very nicely and professionally. He took me into the exam room, explained each step that he was about to do, made sure that I was comfortable, we had small conversation in between. Dr. Ylagan informed me when the test was complete, cleaned the area up, wished me a good day, told me to take care. I wished him the same and I left. Great experience!
About Dr. Victor Ylagan, MD
- Neurology
- 38 years of experience
- English
- 1265464945
Education & Certifications
- University of The East / Ramon Magsaysay Memorial Medical Center
Dr. Ylagan has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ylagan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ylagan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Ylagan has seen patients for Headache, All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Essential Tremor, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ylagan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
34 patients have reviewed Dr. Ylagan. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ylagan.
