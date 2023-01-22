Overview

Dr. Victor Yu, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Irvine, CA. They completed their fellowship with University of Southern California / Keck School of Medicine



Dr. Yu works at DIGESTIVE DISEASE CONSULTANTS OF ORANGE COUNTY in Irvine, CA with other offices in Huntington Beach, CA and Fountain Valley, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Abdominal Pain, Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) and Barrett's Esophagus along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.