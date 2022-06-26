Overview of Dr. Victor Zannis, MD

Dr. Victor Zannis, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in General Surgery, has 47 years of experience. They graduated from David Geffen School Of Medicine At UCLA, University Of California, Los Angeles and is affiliated with Abrazo Central Campus and Honorhealth Deer Valley Medical Center.



Dr. Zannis works at Comprehensive Breast Center Of Arizona in Phoenix, AZ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.