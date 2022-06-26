See All General Surgeons in Phoenix, AZ
Dr. Victor Zannis, MD

General Surgery
4.5 (38)
Map Pin Small Phoenix, AZ
Accepting new patients
47 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Victor Zannis, MD

Dr. Victor Zannis, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in General Surgery, has 47 years of experience. They graduated from David Geffen School Of Medicine At UCLA, University Of California, Los Angeles and is affiliated with Abrazo Central Campus and Honorhealth Deer Valley Medical Center.

Dr. Zannis works at Comprehensive Breast Center Of Arizona in Phoenix, AZ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Dr. Zannis' Office Locations

  1. 1
    Victor J. Zannis M.d. PC
    2525 W Greenway Rd Ste 130, Phoenix, AZ 85023 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (602) 942-8000

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Abrazo Central Campus
  • Honorhealth Deer Valley Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Biopsy of Breast
Brachytherapy
Breast Cancer
Biopsy of Breast
Brachytherapy
Breast Cancer

Treatment frequency



Biopsy of Breast Chevron Icon
Brachytherapy Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Treatment Chevron Icon
Breast Exam Chevron Icon
Breast Lump Chevron Icon
Breast Needle Localization Chevron Icon
Breast Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Breast Surgical Procedure Chevron Icon
Breast Tumor Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Excision of Breast Tumor Chevron Icon
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Mastectomy Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Sentinel Node Biopsy Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Breast Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Golden Rule
    • Health Net
    • Health Net of Arizona, Inc.
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 38 ratings
    Patient Ratings (38)
    5 Star
    (33)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Jun 26, 2022
    I'm a 30 year old high risk breast cancer patient. After finding a large lump I was referred to Dr. Zanis for surgery due to it not looking so pretty. Although there is a bit of a wait time when meeting him, it was totally worth it. Dr. Zannis answered all of my questions and reassured me that it will all go well. He went above and beyond and even found another suspicious lump that was in need of looking into. The surgery went well and Dr. Zannis checked on me a few days later by personally calling me. I've not ever had such a caring doctor and wish there were more doctors like Dr. Zanis.
    Felicia — Jun 26, 2022
    About Dr. Victor Zannis, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 47 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1316996374
    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • Maricopa Medical Center
    Medical Education
    • David Geffen School Of Medicine At UCLA, University Of California, Los Angeles
    Undergraduate School
    • Stanford University
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Victor Zannis, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zannis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Zannis has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Zannis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Zannis works at Comprehensive Breast Center Of Arizona in Phoenix, AZ. View the full address on Dr. Zannis’s profile.

    38 patients have reviewed Dr. Zannis. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zannis.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Zannis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Zannis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

