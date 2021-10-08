Overview

Dr. Victoria Barbosa, MD is a Dermatologist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Yale University and is affiliated with The University Of Chicago Medical Center.



Dr. Barbosa works at Millennium Park Dermatology, S.C. in Chicago, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Hair Loss, Acne and Dermatitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.