Dr. Victoria Barbosa, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Barbosa is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Victoria Barbosa, MD
Overview
Dr. Victoria Barbosa, MD is a Dermatologist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Yale University and is affiliated with The University Of Chicago Medical Center.
Dr. Barbosa works at
Locations
-
1
Hearing Health Center Inc30 N Michigan Ave Ste 1429, Chicago, IL 60602 Directions (312) 407-0000
-
2
University of Chicago Medical Center5841 S Maryland Ave, Chicago, IL 60637 Directions (888) 824-0200
-
3
Ucmc - South Loop Clinic1101 S Canal St Ste 201, Chicago, IL 60607 Directions (773) 824-0546
Hospital Affiliations
- The University Of Chicago Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- HAP Insurance
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Barbosa?
Dr. Barbosa was amazing, professional, engaging, knowledgeable and had excellent bed side manner. I was initially nervous and it is weird that I was even nervous seeing the dermatologist, but as soon as Dr. Barbosa entered the room her positive energy just warmed the room. I never felt rushed and she had a full house: it was worth the three month wait.
About Dr. Victoria Barbosa, MD
- Dermatology
- 29 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1578570024
Education & Certifications
- Yale University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Barbosa has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Barbosa accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Barbosa has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Barbosa works at
Dr. Barbosa has seen patients for Hair Loss, Acne and Dermatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Barbosa on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Barbosa speaks Arabic.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Barbosa. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Barbosa.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Barbosa, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Barbosa appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.