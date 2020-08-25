See All Otolaryngologists in Neptune, NJ
Dr. Victoria Bones, MD

Ear, Nose, and Throat
4.0 (4)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Victoria Bones, MD

Dr. Victoria Bones, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Neptune, NJ. They completed their residency with Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center

Dr. Bones works at Coastal Ear, Nose and Throat LLC in Neptune, NJ with other offices in Holmdel, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Tinnitus along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Bones' Office Locations

  1. 1
    Coastal Ear Nose and Throat LLC
    3700 State Route 33 Ste 101, Neptune, NJ 07753 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (732) 280-7855
    Monday
    8:00am - 7:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 7:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Saturday
    8:00am - 12:30pm
  2. 2
    Coastal Ear Nose and Throat
    100 Commons Way Ste 210, Holmdel, NJ 07733 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (732) 280-7855
    Monday
    8:00am - 7:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 7:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:30pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Hackensack Meridian Health Bayshore Medical Center
  • Hackensack Meridian Health Jersey Shore University Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Tinnitus
Earwax Buildup
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES)
Tinnitus
Earwax Buildup
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES)

Treatment frequency



Tinnitus Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Tinnitus
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES) Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Conductive Hearing Loss Chevron Icon
Deafness Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Deafness
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Ear Ache
Eustachian Tube Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation Chevron Icon
TMJ Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat TMJ
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Vertigo
Acidosis Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Acidosis
Acute Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Due to Pollen Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Anemia
Bacterial Sepsis Chevron Icon
Bruise of Face, Scalp, or Neck Chevron Icon
Cauliflower Ear Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Cough
Deviated Septum Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Ear Infection in Infant Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Head or Neck Lump or Swelling Chevron Icon
Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia) Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Labyrinthitis Chevron Icon
Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Malignant Bone Cancer of the Skull, Face, and Jaw Chevron Icon
Meniere's Disease Chevron Icon
Nasal Polyp Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Perforated Eardrum Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Sinus Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Strep Throat Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Tongue Cancer Chevron Icon
Tongue-Tie Chevron Icon
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Nodule Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • QualCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Aug 25, 2020
    I was pleased with my visit to Coastal ENT of Manahawkin. Dr. Bones was quick to find the problem that was affecting my voice. She explained the finding and graciously took the time to answer all my questions. I found Dr. Bones to be sincere and empathetic. I highly recommend her. Kudos also to the assistants and office staff for their professionalism.
    Joe Pecoraro — Aug 25, 2020
    About Dr. Victoria Bones, MD

    Specialties
    • Ear, Nose, and Throat
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1285054122
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center
    Internship
    • Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center
    Undergraduate School
    • Lehigh University
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Victoria Bones, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bones is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Bones has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Bones has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Bones has seen patients for Tinnitus, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bones on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Bones. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bones.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bones, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bones appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

