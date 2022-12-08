Overview of Dr. Victoria Borovsky, MD

Dr. Victoria Borovsky, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Encino, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from Ohio State University College Of Medicine And Public Health and is affiliated with Providence Cedars-Sinai Tarzana Medical Center.



Dr. Borovsky works at Victoria Borovsky MD in Encino, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.