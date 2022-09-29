Dr. Chang has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Victoria Chang, DO
Overview of Dr. Victoria Chang, DO
Dr. Victoria Chang, DO is an Internal Medicine Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice/OMT. They graduated from NOVA SE UNIV COLL OF OSTEO MED.
Dr. Chang works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Chang's Office Locations
-
1
Center for Complementary Medicine7300 Blanco Rd Ste 503, San Antonio, TX 78216 Directions (210) 347-0218
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Chang?
Her approach was right on. She said "nothing in a box, bag or can" and "no potatoes, pasta, bread or rice". She included eggs but I still eat eggs. The change in diet can be a huge difference. I lost 30lbs. And have tons of energy
About Dr. Victoria Chang, DO
- Internal Medicine
- 14 years of experience
- English
- 1174766059
Education & Certifications
- Mercy General Health Partners
- LOMA LINDA UNIVERSITY
- NOVA SE UNIV COLL OF OSTEO MED
- Harvard Univ
- Family Practice/OMT, Integrative Medicine and Osteopathic Manipulative Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chang has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chang works at
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Chang. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chang.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chang, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chang appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.