Dr. Desantos has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Victoria Desantos, MD
Overview of Dr. Victoria Desantos, MD
Dr. Victoria Desantos, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in West Orange, NJ. They completed their residency with Saint Barnabas Medical Center
Dr. Desantos works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Desantos' Office Locations
-
1
Rwhg Womens Medical Center520 Pleasant Valley Way, West Orange, NJ 07052 Directions (973) 669-5711
-
2
Associated Pain Specialists375 Mount Pleasant Ave, West Orange, NJ 07052 Directions (973) 731-7707
Hospital Affiliations
- Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Desantos?
About Dr. Victoria Desantos, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1891061065
Education & Certifications
- Saint Barnabas Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Desantos accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Desantos has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Desantos works at
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Desantos. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Desantos.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Desantos, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Desantos appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.