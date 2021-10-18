Dr. Victoria Fewell, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fewell is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Victoria Fewell, MD
Overview
Dr. Victoria Fewell, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Tucson, AZ. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from University of Arkansas College of Medicine and is affiliated with Northwest Medical Center.
Dr. Fewell works at
Locations
-
1
Genesis OB/GYN - Women's Diagnostic Ultrasound2424 N Wyatt Dr Ste 260, Tucson, AZ 85712 Directions (520) 545-0930Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
Genesis OB/GYN Northwest6261 N La Cholla Blvd Ste 277, Tucson, AZ 85741 Directions (520) 498-5000Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
3
Genesis OB/GYN - Women's Diagnostic Ultrasound6060 N Fountain Plaza Dr Ste 200, Tucson, AZ 85704 Directions (520) 545-0930
Hospital Affiliations
- Northwest Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- AARP
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Arizona Foundation
- Arizona Health Care Cost Containment System (AHCCCS)
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona
- Care 1st Health Plan
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Fortified Provider Network
- Galaxy Health Network
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Health Net
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Medicare
- Mercy Care
- MercyCare Health Plans
- MultiPlan
- One Health
- PacifiCare Health Systems
- PHCS
- The Great-West Life Assurance Company
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- University Physicians
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Fewell?
Dr. Fewell MD is a fine GYN Dr. She provides exceptional care and follows promptly up after tests have been done, and provides optimum care. I have been in the best of hands. I highly recommend this fine physician.
About Dr. Victoria Fewell, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 30 years of experience
- English, Japanese and Spanish
- 1972588960
Education & Certifications
- Palmetto Richland Mem Hospital
- University of Arkansas College of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Fewell has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Fewell accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fewell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Fewell works at
Dr. Fewell has seen patients for Cervical Polyps, Endometriosis and Adenomyosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Fewell on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Fewell speaks Japanese and Spanish.
30 patients have reviewed Dr. Fewell. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fewell.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fewell, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fewell appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.