Dr. Victoria Finn, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Finn is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Victoria Finn, MD
Overview
Dr. Victoria Finn, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Brooklyn, NY.
Dr. Finn works at
Locations
-
1
Dr. Iraklii Buziashvili, MD2952 Brighton 3 4 Fl St Ste 401, Brooklyn, NY 11235 Directions (347) 492-7345
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Finn?
Professional!
About Dr. Victoria Finn, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- English
- 1710373212
Education & Certifications
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Finn accepts Aetna and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Finn has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Finn works at
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Finn. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Finn.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Finn, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Finn appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.