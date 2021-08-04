Dr. Victoria Foley, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Foley is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Victoria Foley, DPM
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Victoria Foley, DPM
Dr. Victoria Foley, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Long Beach, CA. They specialize in Podiatry, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from University of Osteopathic Medicine And The Health Sciences and is affiliated with Long Beach Memorial Medical Center and Los Alamitos Medical Center.
Dr. Foley works at
Dr. Foley's Office Locations
Superior Foot and Ankle Care Center3747 Worsham Ave Ste 201, Long Beach, CA 90808 Directions (562) 630-8821
Hospital Affiliations
- Long Beach Memorial Medical Center
- Los Alamitos Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Health Net
- Health Net of California
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Victoria Foley, DPM
- Podiatry
- 33 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1295704864
Education & Certifications
- Podiatric Surgical Residency Progam
- University of Osteopathic Medicine And The Health Sciences
- University of California at Los Angeles
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Foley has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Foley accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Foley has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Foley works at
Dr. Foley has seen patients for Hammer Toe and Plantar Fasciitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Foley on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Foley speaks Spanish.
33 patients have reviewed Dr. Foley. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Foley.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Foley, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Foley appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.