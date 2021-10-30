Overview of Dr. Victoria Garcia, DO

Dr. Victoria Garcia, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Doral, FL. They graduated from NOVA SOUTHEASTERN UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Palmetto General Hospital.



Dr. Garcia works at Excelenta Family M.D., LLC in Doral, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Pelvic Pain, Yeast Infections and Pap Smear along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.