Dr. Godinez-Puig has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Victoria Godinez-Puig, MD
Overview
Dr. Victoria Godinez-Puig, MD is a Dermatologist in Skokie, IL.
Dr. Godinez-Puig works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Illinois Dermatology Institute9711 Skokie Blvd Ste J, Skokie, IL 60077 Directions (847) 675-9711Wednesday8:00am - 4:00pm
-
2
Illinois Dermatology Institute1 E Delaware Pl Ste 501, Chicago, IL 60611 Directions (312) 704-0101Monday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pm
-
3
Illinois Dermatology Institute1220 Meadow Rd Ste 210, Northbrook, IL 60062 Directions (847) 675-9711Tuesday11:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Godinez-Puig?
attentive and caring physician. very impressive
About Dr. Victoria Godinez-Puig, MD
- Dermatology
- English, French and Spanish
- 1598197634
Education & Certifications
- Dermatology and Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Godinez-Puig accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Godinez-Puig has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Godinez-Puig works at
Dr. Godinez-Puig speaks French and Spanish.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Godinez-Puig. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Godinez-Puig.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Godinez-Puig, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Godinez-Puig appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.