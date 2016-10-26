See All Dermatologists in Skokie, IL
Dr. Victoria Godinez-Puig, MD

Dermatology
3.5 (2)
Call for new patient details

Overview

Dr. Victoria Godinez-Puig, MD is a Dermatologist in Skokie, IL. 

Dr. Godinez-Puig works at Illinois Dermatology Institute in Skokie, IL with other offices in Chicago, IL and Northbrook, IL. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Illinois Dermatology Institute
    9711 Skokie Blvd Ste J, Skokie, IL 60077 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (847) 675-9711
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
  2. 2
    Illinois Dermatology Institute
    1 E Delaware Pl Ste 501, Chicago, IL 60611 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (312) 704-0101
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
  3. 3
    Illinois Dermatology Institute
    1220 Meadow Rd Ste 210, Northbrook, IL 60062 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (847) 675-9711
    Tuesday
    11:00am - 5:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures.
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Skin
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Boil Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Boil
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Excessive Sweating Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rosacea
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Skin Ulcer Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. Victoria Godinez-Puig, MD

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Languages Spoken
    • English, French and Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1598197634
    Education & Certifications

    Board Certifications
    • Dermatology and Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery
