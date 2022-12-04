Dr. Victoria Gross, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gross is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Victoria Gross, MD
Overview
Dr. Victoria Gross, MD is a Dermatologist in Richmond, VA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Yale University School of Medicine.
Dr. Gross works at
Locations
Richmond Dermatology & Laser9816 Mayland Dr, Richmond, VA 23233 Directions (804) 282-8510
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
In addition to being an excellent specialist, Dr. Gross is the kindest person ever; very caring. Listens attentively to every problem you might have, focuses on your problem(s), and diagnoses them instantly and with 100% accuracy. And her manual skills – I want to say, an art, rather than skills – are impeccable. I had a few small pieces of glass in my right eyebrow after a car accident of 2 decades ago. I did not want to go for cosmetic surgery… Dr. Gross removed them in a mini-surgery that took just a few minutes and was literally painless. Delightful personality; a great doctor
About Dr. Victoria Gross, MD
- Dermatology
- 24 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- SUNY Downstate Med Ctr
- CA Pacific Med Ctr
- Yale University School of Medicine
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gross has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gross accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gross has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gross works at
Dr. Gross has seen patients for Dermatitis, Itchy Skin and Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration , and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gross on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
27 patients have reviewed Dr. Gross. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gross.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gross, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gross appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.