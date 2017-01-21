Dr. Victoria Hsu, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hsu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Victoria Hsu, MD
Dr. Victoria Hsu, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in San Ramon, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from LOMA LINDA UNIVERSITY.
University of California San Francisco Benioff Childrens Physicians2301 Camino Ramon Ste 104, San Ramon, CA 94583 Directions (925) 277-1135
Outpatient Services At Childrens Special2401 Shadelands Dr Ste 180, Walnut Creek, CA 94598 Directions (925) 979-3400
Childrens Hospital Medical Center Ambulatory Care Pharmacy744 52nd St, Oakland, CA 94609 Directions (510) 428-3885
- Aetna
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Very good with kids, very thorough and knowledgeable.
- Ophthalmology
- 18 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- LOMA LINDA UNIVERSITY
Dr. Hsu has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hsu accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hsu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hsu has seen patients for Esotropia, Lazy Eye and Stye, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hsu on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Hsu speaks Spanish.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Hsu. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hsu.
