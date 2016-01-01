Overview of Dr. Victoria Karlinsky-Bellini, MD

Dr. Victoria Karlinsky-Bellini, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in General Surgery, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from Ross University, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with NYU Langone Hospital - Brooklyn and Wyckoff Heights Medical Center.



Dr. Karlinsky-Bellini works at New Look New Life Surgical Arts, New York, NY in New York, NY with other offices in White Plains, NY and Hollywood, FL. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

