Dr. Victoria Karlinsky-Bellini, MD
Overview of Dr. Victoria Karlinsky-Bellini, MD
Dr. Victoria Karlinsky-Bellini, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in General Surgery, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from Ross University, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with NYU Langone Hospital - Brooklyn and Wyckoff Heights Medical Center.
Dr. Karlinsky-Bellini's Office Locations
New Look New Life Surgical Arts, New York, NY551 5th Ave Rm 525, New York, NY 10176 Directions (646) 559-2854
New Look New Life Surgical Arts, New York, NY311 North St, White Plains, NY 10605 Directions (914) 295-2662
- 3 3702 Washington St Ste 103, Hollywood, FL 33021 Directions (954) 507-6636
Hospital Affiliations
- NYU Langone Hospital - Brooklyn
- Wyckoff Heights Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- We do not accept health insurance
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Victoria Karlinsky-Bellini, MD
- General Surgery
- 21 years of experience
- English, Italian, Russian and Spanish
- 1568643203
Education & Certifications
- Beth Israel Medical Center
- Ross University, School Of Medicine
- Hunter College
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Karlinsky-Bellini has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Karlinsky-Bellini has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Karlinsky-Bellini works at
Dr. Karlinsky-Bellini speaks Italian, Russian and Spanish.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Karlinsky-Bellini. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Karlinsky-Bellini.
