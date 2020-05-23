See All Rheumatologists in Brooklyn, NY
Dr. Victoria Katz, MD

Rheumatology
42 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Victoria Katz, MD

Dr. Victoria Katz, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from Tbilisi Medical Institute 'vita' and is affiliated with Kingsbrook Jewish Medical Center and NewYork-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital.

Dr. Katz works at Community Health Initiatives, Inc. in Brooklyn, NY with other offices in Forest Hills, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Arthritis and Malaise and Fatigue along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Katz's Office Locations

    Community Health Initiatives, Inc.
    2882 W 15th St Lowr Level, Brooklyn, NY 11224
    Nyac Infusions LLC
    1725 E 12th St Ste 101, Brooklyn, NY 11229
    Jacob Katz
    7136 110th St Ste 1J, Forest Hills, NY 11375

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Kingsbrook Jewish Medical Center
  • NewYork-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

    3.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 55 ratings
    Patient Ratings (55)
    5 Star
    (33)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (3)
    1 Star
    (18)
    May 23, 2020
    Dr Katz is amazing. I love everything about her and her team. They are the most caring and most professional. She has been treating me for my lupus for many years and I am grateful that I have found her 7 years ago. She is very thorough and very detail oriented. She always checks my blood work and always makes me understand how the treatment is working on me. I will not say there is no wait time but its definitely worth it. I know that if I am sick I am in good hands and thats what matters to me. God bless her and her staff. - Diane
    Diane F. — May 23, 2020
    About Dr. Victoria Katz, MD

    Rheumatology
    42 years of experience
    English, Georgian
    1508818212
    Education & Certifications

    Suny Downstate Medical Center
    SUNY Health Science Center Brooklyn
    Tbilisi Medical Institute 'vita'
