Dr. Victoria Kean, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Victoria Kean, DO
Dr. Victoria Kean, DO is a Gynecology Specialist in Commerce Township, MI. They specialize in Gynecology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with DMC Huron Valley-Sinai Hospital.

Dr. Kean's Office Locations
-
1
Metro Obstetrics & Gynecology8391 Commerce Rd Ste 101, Commerce Township, MI 48382 Directions (248) 360-9090
Hospital Affiliations
- DMC Huron Valley-Sinai Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Victoria Kean, DO
- Gynecology
- 20 years of experience
- English
- 1942253844
Education & Certifications
- MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kean has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kean accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kean has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

8 patients have reviewed Dr. Kean. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kean.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kean, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kean appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.