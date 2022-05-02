See All Psychiatrists in Toledo, OH
Dr. Victoria Kelly, MD

Psychiatry
5.0 (7)
Map Pin Small Toledo, OH
Accepting new patients
21 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Victoria Kelly, MD

Dr. Victoria Kelly, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Toledo, OH. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from Northeastern Oh Univs Coll Of Med and is affiliated with Sutter Roseville Medical Center and University of Toledo Medical Center.

Dr. Kelly works at Unison Behavioral Health Group in Toledo, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Impulse Control Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Dr. Kelly's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Unison Health
    1425 Starr Ave, Toledo, OH 43605 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (419) 693-0631
  2. 2
    Habeeb Arar MD LLC
    7110 W Central Ave Ste C, Toledo, OH 43617 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (567) 455-5433

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Sutter Roseville Medical Center
  • University of Toledo Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Impulse Control Disorders
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
Anxiety
Impulse Control Disorders
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
Anxiety

Impulse Control Disorders Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Autism Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Autism
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Cognitive Function Testing Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Adult Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD) Chevron Icon
Alcohol-Induced Mental Disorders Chevron Icon
Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence) Chevron Icon
Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD) Chevron Icon
Behavior Modification Chevron Icon
Binge Eating Disorder Chevron Icon
Borderline Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Combination Drug Dependence Chevron Icon
Conversion Disorder Chevron Icon
Delusional Disorder Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Dissociative Disorder Chevron Icon
Dissociative, Conversion, and Factitious Disorders Chevron Icon
Drug and Alcohol Dependence Chevron Icon
Drug-Induced Mental Disorders Chevron Icon
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression) Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Eating Disorders Chevron Icon
Hypochondriasis Chevron Icon
Marijuana Addiction Chevron Icon
Medication Management Chevron Icon
Nondependent Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Antidepressant Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD) Chevron Icon
Opioid Dependence Chevron Icon
Panic Attack Chevron Icon
Personality Disorders Chevron Icon
Phobia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Phobia
Psychogenic Disorders (incl. Psychogenic Pain) Chevron Icon
Psychosis Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy and Psychophysiological Therapy (incl. Biofeedback) Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy Services Chevron Icon
Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Sedative, Hypnotic, or Anxiolytic Dependence Chevron Icon
Somatoform Disorders Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • We do not accept health insurance

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    May 02, 2022
    Truly the best and favorite doctor I’ve ever had! I’ve been a patient of Dr. Victoria Kelly through out the years, since she was at her private practice, and liked her so much that I followed her to UTMC to continue my treatment! I moved and had to get a new doctor, but for years, even throughout college out-of-state Dr. Kelly worked with me via online consults to help me manage my medical treatments, and due to the help I received I got amazing grades and even made the honor roll & deans list graduating. She is extremely patient, caring, understanding, non-judgemental, INTELLIGENT, and an overall kind person. I had a hard time trusting doctors before I met her, and refused to participate in treatment, but with Kelly I always felt comfortable and understood. She is extremely professional but still personable which is rare to find. I highly recommend her if you need a psychiatrist!
    Audrey Young — May 02, 2022
    Photo: Dr. Victoria Kelly, MD
    About Dr. Victoria Kelly, MD

    Specialties
    • Psychiatry
    Years of Experience
    • 21 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Korean
    NPI Number
    • 1972513299
    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • The Ohio State University Medical Center
    Medical Education
    • Northeastern Oh Univs Coll Of Med
    Undergraduate School
    • Kent State University
