Overview of Dr. Victoria Kelly, MD

Dr. Victoria Kelly, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Toledo, OH. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from Northeastern Oh Univs Coll Of Med and is affiliated with Sutter Roseville Medical Center and University of Toledo Medical Center.



Dr. Kelly works at Unison Behavioral Health Group in Toledo, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Impulse Control Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.