Dr. Victoria Kindel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kindel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Victoria Kindel, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Victoria Kindel, MD
Dr. Victoria Kindel, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Wichita, KS. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from Univ Of Ks Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Ascension Via Christi St. Francis and Wesley Medical Center.
Dr. Kindel works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Kindel's Office Locations
-
1
Associates in Womens Health PA3232 E Murdock St, Wichita, KS 67208 Directions (316) 685-7234Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 12:30pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Via Christi St. Francis
- Wesley Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- Medicare
- Tricare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kindel?
She's very friendly and caring. Helps me with so much
About Dr. Victoria Kindel, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 37 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1417068727
Education & Certifications
- Wesley Med Center
- Univ Of Ks Sch Of Med
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kindel has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kindel accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kindel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kindel works at
Dr. Kindel has seen patients for Amniocentesis and Vaginal Delivery and VBAC, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kindel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Kindel speaks Spanish.
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Kindel. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kindel.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kindel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kindel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.