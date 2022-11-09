Overview of Dr. Victoria Knoll, MD

Dr. Victoria Knoll, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Plano, TX. They graduated from University of Kansas and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Frisco.



Dr. Knoll works at OrthoTexas Physicians and Surgeons in Plano, TX with other offices in Frisco, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist and Osteoarthritis of Hands along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.