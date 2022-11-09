Dr. Victoria Knoll, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Knoll is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Victoria Knoll, MD
Overview of Dr. Victoria Knoll, MD
Dr. Victoria Knoll, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Plano, TX. They graduated from University of Kansas and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Frisco.
Dr. Knoll's Office Locations
Ortho Texas Physicians & Surgeons4031 W Plano Pkwy Ste 100, Plano, TX 75093 Directions (972) 492-1334Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Frisco Office5757 Warren Pkwy Ste 180, Frisco, TX 75034 Directions (214) 618-5502Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
OrthoTexas Orthopedics & Sports Medicine5575 Warren Pkwy Ste 180, Frisco, TX 75034 Directions (214) 618-5502
OrthoTexas Orthopedics & Sports Medicine5757 Warren 180 Po Box Pkwy Ste 180, Frisco, TX 75034 Directions (214) 618-5502
Hospital Affiliations
- Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Frisco
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Knoll is the most amazing doctor I’ve been to and my whole family been to her like 12 different members of this family and she always takes the time to talk to you and she’s so knowledgeable and she is just a great doctor did surgery on mom‘s hand couple of years ago and it was great no problems whatsoever I just love this doctor I would go to her every day if I have to
About Dr. Victoria Knoll, MD
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- English, Spanish
- 1639162860
Education & Certifications
- Ut Southwestern Med. School Dallas
- Parkland Hosp; Ut Swstn
- University of Kansas
- Orthopedic Surgery
