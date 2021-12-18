Dr. Victoria Kuohung, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kuohung is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Victoria Kuohung, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Victoria Kuohung, MD is a Dermatologist in Quincy, MA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from Yale University|Yale University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital - Milton.
Dr. Kuohung works at
Locations
-
1
Dermcare Experts LLC1250 Hancock St Ste 505S, Quincy, MA 02169 Directions (781) 253-7165
Hospital Affiliations
- Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital - Milton
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kuohung?
Dr. Kuohung uncovered the fact that I was allergic to the shampoo traditionally used to control scalp irritation. She directed me to use a non-irritant shampoo/conditioner and within days I have had a miraculous improvement in my scalp. I suffered with this condition for over a decade. I was told by my former dermatologist it was behavioral and to wear cotton gloves to control itch. I can’t begin to describe the change in the quality of life from this simple change that had eluded multiple former dermatologists. Thank you thank you thank you I am your patient for life.
About Dr. Victoria Kuohung, MD
- Dermatology
- 16 years of experience
- English, Mandarin and Spanish
- 1306013339
Education & Certifications
- BOSTON UNIVERSITY|Boston University School Of Medicine|Tufts University
- Beth Israel Deaconess Med Ctr/Harvard U
- Yale University|Yale University School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kuohung has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kuohung accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kuohung has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kuohung works at
Dr. Kuohung has seen patients for Acne, Contact Dermatitis and Hair Loss, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kuohung on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Kuohung speaks Mandarin and Spanish.
29 patients have reviewed Dr. Kuohung. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kuohung.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kuohung, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kuohung appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.