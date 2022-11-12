Book an Appointment

Dr. Victoria Lao, MD

Colorectal Surgery
5.0 (7)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Victoria Lao, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Pembroke Pines, FL. 

Dr. Lao works at Memorial Division of General Surgery in Pembroke Pines, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Memorial Division of Colon and Rectal Surgery
    601 N Flamingo Rd Ste 408, Pembroke Pines, FL 33028 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (954) 869-2570
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Intestinal Obstruction
Intestinal Abscess
Hemorrhoids
Intestinal Obstruction
Intestinal Abscess
Hemorrhoids

Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Intestinal Abscess Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal Fissure Chevron Icon
Anal Fistula Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Anorectal Abscess Chevron Icon
Colectomy Chevron Icon
Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, and Sigmoidoscopy Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Intestinal Transplant (incl. Enterectomy) Chevron Icon
Rectovaginal Fistula Chevron Icon
Removal or Destruction of Rectal or Intestinal Tumor (incl. Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, Sigmoidoscopy and Control of Hemorrhage) Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Anoscopy Chevron Icon
Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Anal Tumor Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Enterostomy (Laparoscopic or Open) Chevron Icon
Excision of Rectal Tumor Chevron Icon
Fistulectomy or Fistulotomy, Anal Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoidectomy or Excision of Anal Tags Chevron Icon
Laparotomy Chevron Icon
Megacolon Chevron Icon
Neoplasm of Gastrointestinal Tract Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Proctectomy, Open or Laparoscopic (incl. Swenson and Duhamel Procedures) Chevron Icon
Repair of Anal and Rectal Defects (Anoplasty, Repair of Imperforate Anus, Sphincteroplasty, Rectal Graft) Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Sphincterotomy Chevron Icon
    Insurance Accepted

    • Anthem
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield

    Ratings & Reviews

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Nov 12, 2022
    Dr Lao and her staff are kind, compassionate and very thorough. I was diagnosed and treated quickly with a great surgical result! I could not be any happier.
    About Dr. Victoria Lao, MD

    Specialties
    • Colorectal Surgery
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Gender
    • Female
    NPI Number
    • 1750546933
    Education & Certifications

    Board Certifications
    • Colon & Rectal Surgery and General Surgery
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Memorial Hospital West

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Victoria Lao, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lao is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Lao has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Lao has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Lao works at Memorial Division of General Surgery in Pembroke Pines, FL. View the full address on Dr. Lao’s profile.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Lao. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lao.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lao, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lao appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

