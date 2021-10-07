Dr. Victoria Lilling, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lilling is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Victoria Lilling, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Victoria Lilling, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Rockville, MD. They graduated from State University of New York At Buffalo / School of Dental Medicine.
Victoria Lilling, MD6000 Executive Blvd Ste 510, Rockville, MD 20852 Directions (301) 770-7900Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Metro Orthopedics and Sports Therapy7811 Montrose Rd Ste 340, Potomac, MD 20854 Directions (301) 588-7888Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 12:00pm
Kuldeep Singh M. D. P.A.7625 Maple Lawn Blvd, Fulton, MD 20759 Directions (301) 490-5025
Dr. Lilling was smart in her diagnosis, kind, respectful and took her time to explain the situation with my shoulder issue. I would highly recommend her.
- State University of New York At Buffalo / School of Dental Medicine
