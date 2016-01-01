Dr. Liokumovich has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Victoria Liokumovich, MD
Overview of Dr. Victoria Liokumovich, MD
Dr. Victoria Liokumovich, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Woodland Hills, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from VINNICA MEDICAL INSTITUTE.
Dr. Liokumovich works at
Dr. Liokumovich's Office Locations
Kaiser Permanente5601 De Soto Ave, Woodland Hills, CA 91367 Directions (818) 719-2000Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
- Kaiser Permanente
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Victoria Liokumovich, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 25 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- VINNICA MEDICAL INSTITUTE
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Liokumovich has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Liokumovich works at
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Liokumovich. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Liokumovich.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Liokumovich, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Liokumovich appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.