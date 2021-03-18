Dr. Victoria Lore, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lore is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Victoria Lore, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Victoria Lore, MD
Dr. Victoria Lore, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Charlotte, NC. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 12 years of experience. They graduated from EAST CAROLINA UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF ALLIED HEALTH SCIENCES|East Carolina University School Of Allied Health Sciences and is affiliated with Novant Health Matthews Medical Center and Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center.
Dr. Lore works at
Dr. Lore's Office Locations
-
1
Novant Health Rankin OB/GYN - Randolph1918 Randolph Rd Ste 670, Charlotte, NC 28207 Directions (704) 908-2474
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Lore?
I’ve seen her for years. She really takes the time to listen.
About Dr. Victoria Lore, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 12 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- Female
- 1568754422
Education & Certifications
- EAST CAROLINA UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF ALLIED HEALTH SCIENCES|East Carolina University School Of Allied Health Sciences
Hospital Affiliations
- Novant Health Matthews Medical Center
- Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lore accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Lore using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Lore has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lore works at
Dr. Lore speaks Spanish.
Dr. Lore has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lore.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lore, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lore appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.