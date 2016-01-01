Dr. Victoria Loseva, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Loseva is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Victoria Loseva, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Victoria Loseva, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Boca Raton, FL. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from OHIO COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Boca Raton Regional Hospital.
Endocrine & Diabetes Assoc1500 NW 10th Ave Ste 205, Boca Raton, FL 33486 Directions (561) 391-1085
Georgia Regent University1120 15th St # BBR-5513, Augusta, GA 30912 Directions (706) 721-0211
East Coast Medical Assoc Inc5210 Linton Blvd Ste 205, Delray Beach, FL 33484 Directions (561) 495-1606
- Boca Raton Regional Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 17 years of experience
- English, Russian
- OHIO COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology and Internal Medicine
Dr. Loseva has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Loseva accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Loseva has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Loseva has seen patients for Vitamin D Deficiency, Hypercalcemia and Calcium Metabolism Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Loseva on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Loseva speaks Russian.
