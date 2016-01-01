See All Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinologists in Boca Raton, FL
Dr. Victoria Loseva, MD

Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
5.0 (1)
Accepting new patients
17 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Victoria Loseva, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Boca Raton, FL. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from OHIO COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Boca Raton Regional Hospital.

Dr. Loseva works at Endocrine & Diabetes Assoc in Boca Raton, FL with other offices in Augusta, GA and Delray Beach, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Vitamin D Deficiency, Hypercalcemia and Calcium Metabolism Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

    Endocrine & Diabetes Assoc
    Endocrine & Diabetes Assoc
1500 NW 10th Ave Ste 205, Boca Raton, FL 33486
(561) 391-1085
    Georgia Regent University
    Georgia Regent University
1120 15th St # BBR-5513, Augusta, GA 30912
(706) 721-0211
    East Coast Medical Assoc Inc
    East Coast Medical Assoc Inc
5210 Linton Blvd Ste 205, Delray Beach, FL 33484
(561) 495-1606

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  Boca Raton Regional Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Vitamin D Deficiency
Hypercalcemia
Calcium Metabolism Disorders
    Aetna
    Anthem
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna
    First Health

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. Victoria Loseva, MD

    Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
    17 years of experience
    English, Russian
    1063775674
    Education & Certifications

    OHIO COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
    Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology and Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Victoria Loseva, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Loseva is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Loseva has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Loseva has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Loseva has seen patients for Vitamin D Deficiency, Hypercalcemia and Calcium Metabolism Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Loseva on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    Dr. Loseva has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Loseva.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Loseva, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Loseva appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

