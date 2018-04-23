Overview of Dr. Victoria Masear, MD

Dr. Victoria Masear, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Birmingham, AL. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from SOUTHERN ILLINOIS UNIVERSITY AT CARBONDALE and is affiliated with St. Vincent's East.



Dr. Masear works at ORTHOPAEDIC SPECIALISTS OF AL in Birmingham, AL with other offices in Vestavia Hills, AL. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Hands and Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.