Dr. Masear has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Victoria Masear, MD
Overview of Dr. Victoria Masear, MD
Dr. Victoria Masear, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Birmingham, AL. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from SOUTHERN ILLINOIS UNIVERSITY AT CARBONDALE and is affiliated with St. Vincent's East.
Dr. Masear works at
Dr. Masear's Office Locations
Orthopaedic Specialists of Alabama PC48 Medical Park Dr E Ste 255, Birmingham, AL 35235 Directions (205) 838-3090
Hoover Medical Plaza2010 Patton Chapel Rd Ste 100, Vestavia Hills, AL 35216 Directions (205) 939-0447
Orthosports Associates LLC833 Saint Vincents Dr Ste 403, Birmingham, AL 35205 Directions (205) 838-3090
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Vincent's East
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Masear is an amazing hand surgeon. She has done two trigger finger surgeries for me with very little pain and no sign of a scar in either one. Her bedside and office manner are great. I would highly recommend her. Paula Trussville, AL
About Dr. Victoria Masear, MD
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- 44 years of experience
- English
- 1033187034
Education & Certifications
- SOUTHERN ILLINOIS UNIVERSITY AT CARBONDALE
