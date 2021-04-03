Overview of Dr. Victoria Michaels, MD

Dr. Victoria Michaels, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Albany, NY. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Ellis Hospital and Saint Peter's Hospital.



Dr. Michaels works at Center For Rheumatology in Albany, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis and Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.