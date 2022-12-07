Dr. Victoria Mills, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mills is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Victoria Mills, DO
Overview of Dr. Victoria Mills, DO
Dr. Victoria Mills, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Oklahoma City, OK.
Dr. Mills works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Mills' Office Locations
-
1
Lakeside Women's Hospital11200 N Portland Ave, Oklahoma City, OK 73120 Directions (405) 605-7757
-
2
Oklahoma Pain Management & Research3330 NW 56th St Ste 612, Oklahoma City, OK 73112 Directions (405) 605-7757
Hospital Affiliations
- OU Health - University of Oklahoma Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Community Care Network
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Mills?
My experience with Dr. Mills's office has always been really great. I love her and I love her nurses. I have had a lot of gynecological issues (endometriosis, abnormal pap smears, etc.) and I felt like she has always listened to me and valued my own opinion. I will say that I'm also a medical professional (a nurse) so I come in with my own opinions and recommendations for what I think is best and am a good advocate for myself. Yes, her office does sometimes have long wait times, but I also know that she is sometimes called away emergently for other patients, and that's okay with me. I'm sorry that others have not had a good experience, but I have always found her to be incredibly responsive and understanding as well as easy to talk to.
About Dr. Victoria Mills, DO
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1902943400
Education & Certifications
- St Anthony Hospital
- Oklahoma State University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mills has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mills accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mills has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mills works at
52 patients have reviewed Dr. Mills. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mills.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mills, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mills appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.