Dr. Mui has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Victoria Mui, MD
Overview of Dr. Victoria Mui, MD
Dr. Victoria Mui, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 12 years of experience. They graduated from Thomas Jefferson University.
Dr. Mui's Office Locations
Penn Medicine OB/GYN Associates3701 Market St Fl 3, Philadelphia, PA 19104 Directions (215) 662-6035
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Mui delivered my twins during the pandemic. She was always empathetic and kind, never rushed my appointment and encouraged me to ask questions. She answered any questioned through online messages. During my csection she talked me through my procedure and kept me updated step by step, she made me feel part of the whole experience. I recommendDr Mui to other expecting mothers.
Frequently Asked Questions
