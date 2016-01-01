Dr. Victoria Donato Neave, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Donato Neave is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Victoria Donato Neave, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in High Point, NC. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from VIRGINIA COMMONWEALTH UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF VIRGINIA SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Wake Forest Baptist Health - High Point Medical Center.
High Point Medical Center601 N Elm St, High Point, NC 27262 Directions (336) 781-2260
Regional Physicians Internal Medicine404 Westwood Ave Ste 203, High Point, NC 27262 Directions (336) 884-1800
Hospital Affiliations
- Wake Forest Baptist Health - High Point Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Neurosurgery
- 43 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1225078025
Education & Certifications
- VIRGINIA COMMONWEALTH UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF VIRGINIA SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Donato Neave has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Donato Neave accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Donato Neave has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Donato Neave speaks Spanish.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Donato Neave. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Donato Neave.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Donato Neave, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Donato Neave appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.