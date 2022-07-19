See All Psychiatrists in Chicago, IL
Dr. Victoria Nee, MD

Psychiatry
4.0 (19)
Map Pin Small Chicago, IL
Call for new patient details
33 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Victoria Nee, MD

Dr. Victoria Nee, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Indiana University School of Medicine.

Dr. Nee works at Victoria Nee LLC in Chicago, IL. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Nee's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Schizoaffective Disorder Center -
    111 N Wabash Ave Ste 1202, Chicago, IL 60602 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (773) 407-5876
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 19 ratings
    Patient Ratings (19)
    5 Star
    (14)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Joel Gutierrez — Jul 19, 2022
    
    About Dr. Victoria Nee, MD

    • Psychiatry
    • 33 years of experience
    • English
    • 1417999756
    Education & Certifications

    • University of Illinois at Chicago
    • Advocate Lutheran Gen Hospital
    • Indiana University School of Medicine
    • UNIVERSITY OF NOTRE DAME
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Nee has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Nee has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    19 patients have reviewed Dr. Nee. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nee.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nee, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nee appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.