Dr. Victoria Panelli-Ramery, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Victoria Panelli-Ramery, MD
Dr. Victoria Panelli-Ramery, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Lafayette, LA. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Medical Oncology. They graduated from PONCE SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Ochsner Acadia General Hospital, Ochsner Lafayette General Medical Center, Ochsner St. Martin Hospital, Virtua Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital and Women's And Children's Hospital.
Dr. Panelli-Ramery's Office Locations
Cancer Center of Acadiana1211 Coolidge Blvd Ste 100, Lafayette, LA 70503 Directions (225) 329-8401
Hospital Affiliations
- Ochsner Acadia General Hospital
- Ochsner Lafayette General Medical Center
- Ochsner St. Martin Hospital
- Virtua Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital
- Women's And Children's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Louisiana
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Victoria Panelli-Ramery, MD
- Medical Oncology
- 27 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1467440891
Education & Certifications
- Tulane University Hospital
- Tulane University Hospital
- Tulane University Hospital
- PONCE SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Medical Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Panelli-Ramery has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Panelli-Ramery accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Panelli-Ramery has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Panelli-Ramery has seen patients for Anemia, Ductal Carcinoma in Situ and Leukocytosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Panelli-Ramery on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Panelli-Ramery speaks Spanish.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Panelli-Ramery. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Panelli-Ramery.
