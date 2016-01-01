Dr. Petivan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Victoria Petivan, MD
Overview of Dr. Victoria Petivan, MD
Dr. Victoria Petivan, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Bridgewater, NJ. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS.
Dr. Petivan works at
Dr. Petivan's Office Locations
Richard Hall Cmhc of Somerset500 N Bridge St, Bridgewater, NJ 08807 Directions (908) 725-2800
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Victoria Petivan, MD
- Psychiatry
- 34 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Petivan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Petivan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Petivan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.