Dr. Victoria Rizk, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rizk is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Victoria Rizk, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Victoria Rizk, MD
Dr. Victoria Rizk, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Tampa, FL. They graduated from University of Missouri-Kansas City School of Medicine|University of Missouri-Kansas City Six-Year Medical Program and is affiliated with Tampa General Hospital.
Dr. Rizk works at
Dr. Rizk's Office Locations
-
1
TGH Cancer Institute3 TAMPA GENERAL CIR, Tampa, FL 33606 DirectionsMonday7:30am - 5:00pmTuesday7:30am - 5:00pmWednesday7:30am - 5:00pmThursday7:30am - 5:00pmFriday7:30am - 5:00pm
-
2
TGH Cancer Care at the TGH Brandon Healthplex10740 Palm River Rd Ste 490, Tampa, FL 33619 DirectionsMonday7:30am - 5:00pmTuesday7:30am - 5:00pmWednesday7:30am - 5:00pmThursday7:30am - 5:00pmFriday7:30am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Rizk?
About Dr. Victoria Rizk, MD
- Medical Oncology
- English
- Female
- 1518200195
Education & Certifications
- Moffitt Cancer Center/University of South Florida - Hematology/Oncology
- University of South Florida - Internal Medicine
- University of Missouri-Kansas City School of Medicine|University of Missouri-Kansas City Six-Year Medical Program
- Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
Hospital Affiliations
- Tampa General Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rizk has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Rizk using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Rizk has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rizk works at
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Rizk. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rizk.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rizk, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rizk appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.