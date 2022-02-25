See All Family Doctors in Citrus Heights, CA
Dr. Victoria Ryan, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Victoria Ryan, MD

Family Medicine
5.0 (2)
Accepting new patients
6 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Victoria Ryan, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Citrus Heights, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 6 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from Frank H Netter MD School of Medicine at Quinnipiac University and is affiliated with Mercy San Juan Medical Center.

Dr. Ryan works at Pediatrics - Mercy Medical Group - Citrus Heights Ca in Citrus Heights, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Pediatrics - Mercy Medical Group - Citrus Heights Ca
    7115 Greenback Ln Fl 3, Citrus Heights, CA 95621 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • First Health
    • Western Health Advantage

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Ryan?

    Feb 25, 2022
    Dr Ryan is the most compassionate doctor I have ever had! She does not rush you through or blow you off, she takes the time and listens. With that said, she comes up with treatment strategies and gets you to the appropriate specialists. This is the first time in years of chronic pain and misery, I actually have hope! Thank you dr Ryan.
    Laura Martin — Feb 25, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Victoria Ryan, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Victoria Ryan, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Ryan to family and friends

    Dr. Ryan's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Ryan

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Victoria Ryan, MD.

    About Dr. Victoria Ryan, MD

    Specialties
    • Family Medicine
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 6 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    Gender
    • Female
    Gender
    NPI Number
    • 1326579541
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • University of California, Riverside SOM Family Medicine Residency Program
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • Frank H Netter MD School of Medicine at Quinnipiac University
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Family Practice
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Hospital Affiliations

    • Mercy San Juan Medical Center

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Victoria Ryan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ryan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Ryan has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Ryan accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Ryan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Ryan works at Pediatrics - Mercy Medical Group - Citrus Heights Ca in Citrus Heights, CA. View the full address on Dr. Ryan’s profile.

    2 patients have reviewed Dr. Ryan. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ryan.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ryan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ryan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.