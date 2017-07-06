Overview

Dr. Victoria Ryvkin, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Mount Prospect, IL. They graduated from University of Illinois College of Medicine and is affiliated with Northwest Community Hospital.



Dr. Ryvkin works at NCH Medical Group in Mount Prospect, IL with other offices in Buffalo Grove, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetes Type 2, Diabetes With Renal Manifestations and Continuous Glucose Monitoring along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.