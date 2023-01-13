Dr. Sain has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Victoria Sain, DPM
Overview of Dr. Victoria Sain, DPM
Dr. Victoria Sain, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Lexington, KY. They specialize in Podiatry, has 9 years of experience. They graduated from BARRY UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Saint Joseph Hospital.
Dr. Sain works at
Dr. Sain's Office Locations
1
Lexington Foot and Ankle Center Psc1401 Harrodsburg Rd Ste C115, Lexington, KY 40504 Directions (859) 278-8855
2
Lexington Foot & Ankle Center Psc1138 Lexington Rd Ste 210, Georgetown, KY 40324 Directions (859) 278-8855
3
Lexington Diabetic Center Psc3292 Eagle View Ln Ste 210, Lexington, KY 40509 Directions (859) 278-8855
4
L. William Roberts M. D. Psc805 Alexa Dr Ste C, Mount Sterling, KY 40353 Directions (859) 278-8855
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Joseph Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Sain performed bunion surgery on both of my feet in 2022. I am extremely pleased with the results and the care I received from Dr. Sain and the staff. They were all very helpful and kind during my surgery and recovery.
About Dr. Victoria Sain, DPM
- Podiatry
- 9 years of experience
- English
- 1629498233
Education & Certifications
- BARRY UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sain accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sain has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Sain. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sain.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sain, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sain appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.