Dr. Victoria Sanchez, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Victoria Sanchez, MD
Dr. Victoria Sanchez, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Bellflower, CA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from FAR EASTERN UNIVERSITY / DR NICANOR REYES MEDICAL FOUNDATION INSTITUTE OF MEDICINE.
Dr. Sanchez's Office Locations
Victoria Sanchez-bal M.d. Faap Inc.9604 Artesia Blvd Ste 202, Bellflower, CA 90706 Directions (562) 925-2625
- 2 9540 Artesia Blvd Ste 1, Bellflower, CA 90706 Directions (562) 925-2625
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Victoria Sanchez, MD
- Pediatrics
- 49 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1821105610
Education & Certifications
- FAR EASTERN UNIVERSITY / DR NICANOR REYES MEDICAL FOUNDATION INSTITUTE OF MEDICINE
- Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sanchez has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sanchez accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sanchez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sanchez speaks Spanish.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Sanchez. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sanchez.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sanchez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sanchez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.