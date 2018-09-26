Dr. Victoria Sandler, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sandler is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Victoria Sandler, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Victoria Sandler, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Evanston, IL. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from Rush University|Rush University Medical College and is affiliated with Evanston Hospital.
They frequently treat conditions like Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, Diabetes Type 1 and Thyroid Goiter along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 2500 Ridge Ave Lbby 3, Evanston, IL 60201 Directions (847) 570-2700
-
2
Northshore University Healthsystem9977 Woods Dr, Skokie, IL 60077 Directions (847) 663-8370Monday8:00am - 9:00pmTuesday8:00am - 9:00pmWednesday8:00am - 9:00pmThursday8:00am - 9:00pmFriday8:00am - 8:00pmSaturday8:00am - 8:00pmSunday8:00am - 8:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Evanston Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Illinois
- First Health
- Galaxy Health Network
- HealthLink
- HealthSmart - Interplan Health Group
- HFN
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Meridian Health Plan
- MultiPlan
- Private HealthCare Systems
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Very rare to find a doctor these days that will spend time with you and explain everything to you. This was by far one of the most helpful and informative appointments I have had with a doctor. I would definitely recommend Dr Sandler to anyone in need of and endocrinologist.
About Dr. Victoria Sandler, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 11 years of experience
- English, Russian
- 1437413861
Education & Certifications
- McGaw Medical Center of Northwestern University
- Rush University Medical Center
- Rush University|Rush University Medical College
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sandler has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sandler accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sandler has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sandler has seen patients for Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, Diabetes Type 1 and Thyroid Goiter, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sandler on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Sandler speaks Russian.
Dr. Sandler has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sandler.
