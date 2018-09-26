Overview

Dr. Victoria Sandler, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Evanston, IL. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from Rush University|Rush University Medical College and is affiliated with Evanston Hospital.



They frequently treat conditions like Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, Diabetes Type 1 and Thyroid Goiter along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.