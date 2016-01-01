Overview of Dr. Victoria Schunemann, MD

Dr. Victoria Schunemann, MD is a Vascular Neurology Specialist in Blue Bell, PA. They specialize in Vascular Neurology, has 10 years of experience. They graduated from The Ohio State University College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Jefferson Abington Hospital, Jefferson Methodist Hospital and Thomas Jefferson University Hospital.



Dr. Schunemann works at Neurosurgical Associates of Abington in Blue Bell, PA with other offices in Abington, PA and Philadelphia, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.