Dr. Victoria Serralta, MD

Dermatology
3.8 (60)
Accepting new patients
22 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Victoria Serralta, MD is a Dermatologist in Arlington, TX. They specialize in Dermatology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from University of Miami / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Methodist Mansfield Medical Center.

Dr. Serralta works at Dermatology & Cutaneous Surgery in Arlington, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Rash, Impetigo and Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Dermatology & Cutaneous Surgery
    8015 S Cooper St, Arlington, TX 76001 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (817) 453-4440

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Methodist Mansfield Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Rash
Impetigo
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Rash
Impetigo
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Actinic Keratosis
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Birthmark
Contact Dermatitis
Dry Skin
Itchy Skin
Ringworm
Warts
Seborrheic Dermatitis
Tinea Versicolor
Acne
Athlete's Foot
Basal Cell Carcinoma
Cellulitis
Dermatitis
Dermatitis Due to Drugs
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion
Folliculitis
Fungal Nail Infection
Intertrigo
Keloid Scar
Psoriasis
Rosacea
Seborrheic Keratosis
Shingles
Skin Cancer
Skin Discoloration
Spider Veins
Squamous Cell Carcinoma
Varicose Eczema
Varicose Veins
Acanthosis Nigricans
Age Spots
Bowenoid Papulosis
Canker Sore
Cold Sore
Dermatitis Herpetiformis
Excessive Sweating
Genital Warts
Herpes Simplex Infection
Hives
Jock Itch
Lichen Planus
Lipomas
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection
Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning
Psoriatic Arthritis
Skin Diseases
Skin Resurfacing
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 60 ratings
    Patient Ratings (60)
    5 Star
    (38)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (3)
    2 Star
    (4)
    1 Star
    (13)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Victoria Serralta, MD

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Years of Experience
    • 22 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, French and Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1154366870
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • University Of Miami Dermatology & Cutaneous Surgery Department
    Internship
    • Jackson Memorial Hospital
    Medical Education
    • University of Miami / School of Medicine
    Board Certifications
    • Dermatology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Victoria Serralta, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Serralta is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Serralta has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Serralta has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Serralta works at Dermatology & Cutaneous Surgery in Arlington, TX. View the full address on Dr. Serralta’s profile.

    Dr. Serralta has seen patients for Rash, Impetigo and Moles (Benign Skin Lesions), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Serralta on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    60 patients have reviewed Dr. Serralta. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Serralta.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Serralta, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Serralta appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

