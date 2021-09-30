Overview

Dr. Victoria Serralta, MD is a Dermatologist in Arlington, TX. They specialize in Dermatology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from University of Miami / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Methodist Mansfield Medical Center.



Dr. Serralta works at Dermatology & Cutaneous Surgery in Arlington, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Rash, Impetigo and Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.