Dr. Victoria Smithers, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Rockwall, TX. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER / DENTAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Medical City Dallas and Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Rockwall.



Dr. Smithers works at Texas Health Family Care in Rockwall, TX. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.