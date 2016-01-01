See All Plastic Surgeons in Huntington Beach, CA
Dr. Victoria Tran, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
3.7 (3)
Map Pin Small Huntington Beach, CA
Accepting new patients
29 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Victoria Tran, MD

Dr. Victoria Tran, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Huntington Beach, CA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT SAN DIEGO.

Dr. Tran works at Victoria T Tran MD in Huntington Beach, CA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Tran's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Victoria T Tran MD Inc
    8907 Warner Ave Ste 201, Huntington Beach, CA 92647 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (714) 842-8282

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant
Breast Reconstruction
Bedsores
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant
Breast Reconstruction
Bedsores

Treatment frequency



Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Breast Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bedsores
Blepharoplasty Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Repair of Brow Ptosis and Blepharoptosis Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
3.7
Average provider rating
Based on 3 ratings
Patient Ratings (3)
5 Star
(2)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(1)
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
About Dr. Victoria Tran, MD

Specialties
  • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
Specialties
Years of Experience
  • 29 years of experience
Years of Experience
Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
Languages Spoken
  • English, Chinese
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1265518146
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT SAN DIEGO
Medical Education

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Victoria Tran, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tran is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Tran has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Tran has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Tran works at Victoria T Tran MD in Huntington Beach, CA. View the full address on Dr. Tran’s profile.

3 patients have reviewed Dr. Tran. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tran.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tran, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tran appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

