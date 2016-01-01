Dr. Varga-Huettner accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Victoria Varga-Huettner, MD
Overview of Dr. Victoria Varga-Huettner, MD
Dr. Victoria Varga-Huettner, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Schenectady, NY. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Ellis Hospital.
Dr. Varga-Huettner works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Varga-Huettner's Office Locations
-
1
Ellis Hospital1101 Nott St, Schenectady, NY 12308 Directions (518) 347-5655
- 2 1769 Union St Ste 136, Niskayuna, NY 12309 Directions (518) 262-5575
-
3
Ellis Ear, Nose & Throat Care103 Sitterly Rd Ste 2200, Halfmoon, NY 12065 Directions (518) 579-2990
-
4
Capital Care Family Practice624 McClellan St Ste G01, Schenectady, NY 12304 Directions (518) 347-5655
Hospital Affiliations
- Ellis Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Varga-Huettner?
About Dr. Victoria Varga-Huettner, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 15 years of experience
- English
- 1437474731
Education & Certifications
- ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Varga-Huettner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Varga-Huettner works at
Dr. Varga-Huettner has seen patients for Earwax Buildup, Outer Ear Infection and Acute Laryngitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Varga-Huettner on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Varga-Huettner has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Varga-Huettner.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Varga-Huettner, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Varga-Huettner appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.